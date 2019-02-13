If You're Single, It's Okay To Let Valentine's Day Suck

Is anyone’s day improved by the crime against words that is a Valentine’s Day themed subject line? Get out of here! I have no use for stores that sell totally normal things suddenly thinking their inventory makes the perfect V-Day gift. Actually Karen, it’s the same travel adaptor you’ve sold all year. And lets not with people trying to tell me what the “best cities for singles” are. For the record, the best cities for singles are whatever cities they happen to be living in currently. Thank you for attending this lecture.