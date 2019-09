Once upon a time, visible roots were a trend worthy of Blake Lively's approval. Now, we prefer our dark roots to be carefully curated by a colorist using the shadowing or smudging technique. But if you're a frequent hair dyer — whether you have partial highlights or a whole head of platinum blonde — you know that monthly touch-up appointments can get expensive, and sometimes you need to save that several hundred dollars for other things, like rent or a Trader Joe's haul.