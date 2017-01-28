Women Are Just Not That Into Valentine’s Day, For Totally Relatable Reasons

We might think of Valentine's Day as an occasion for chocolates, candlelit dinners, and adventurous new tricks in bed. But according to an epi24 study, many women would prefer to Netflix-and-chill. A good deal could even live without the chill part — especially when they're not getting as much out of it as their partners. The sex toy company surveyed 400 American women during December of 2016. 44% of them didn't expect to celebrate with any presents or romantic meals. In fact, of all the holidays, 41% of women in relationships dread V-Day the most. Women also seem lukewarm about the night of the 14th. 43% have no interest in shaking up their bedroom routines, and 35% are more excited about the cuddling than the sex itself. 34% would rather spend the night watching TV than getting it on. Obviously, if almost half of us are dreading a day that's supposed to be enjoyable, something's wrong. Perhaps people are tired of the expectation that everyone should be in a relationship. Valentine's Day ads, cards, and media depictions are also notoriously heteronormative, which is alienating for those who identify outside of the narrow views of a couple presented around this holiday. But the survey also points toward another issue: Valentine's Day could evoke pressure for women to please their partners at the expense of their desires. 23% of women said they hated having to shave or wax for their significant others, and 11% wished they could skip out on the lingerie. Thankfully, women recognize that they can forego these activities. 65% of the respondents said they weren't willing to be solely devoted to their partners during sex. If Valentine's Day is making women feel like they have to be, maybe it's a good thing so many are swearing it off. As these results go to show, there's more than one way to spend February 14. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, Fifty Shades Darker's release, or absolutely nothing, you're totally free to do whatever makes you feel happy and respected. If you're getting what you deserve out of your romantic nights out and steamy nights in, the holiday provides a great excuse to enjoy them. But if you're sick of the sexist expectations these activities can carry, you have no obligation to live up to them. So, go ahead and pass on the Valentine's Day shopping and primping. You're clearly in good company.
