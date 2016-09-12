Get your grey ties and masquerade masks ready. The countdown to the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, has begun. The official poster was released this morning, and as expected, it nods to some kinky sexy time. But that's not all: Universal is giving us a sneak peek at the trailer. And I have some good news, my fellow unabashed Fifty Shades lovers: It looks like there's going to be plenty of revealing outfits, brooding Christian Grey eyes, and fireworks (heh, heh, heh). And sex scenes, of course. I'm not ashamed to admit I Can. Not. Wait. Valentine's Day is a long ways away, but as a single girl I'm relieved to know that at the very least, I've got a hot date that night with Christian and Anastasia.
Watch the teaser below. And check back tomorrow for the full trailer!
