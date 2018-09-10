6 Texts To Send When You're Feeling Blue

Even though I've been living with depression for almost a decade, it's still hard to ask people for help without feeling like a burden. Sometimes, it's just easier to say "I'm fine" than to explain how I feel.
But when you're going through a mental health crisis (or any kind of crisis, for that matter), getting help is the most important thing you can do. And even if you're already getting support from a therapist or another professional, it's important to be able to rely on family and friends, too.
As daunting as it might be, sometimes you just have to start with a text message. Ahead, six people share the texts they send when they need mental health help. While they're by no means prescriptive, hopefully they give you some inspiration to ask for the support you deserve.
If you are experiencing depression and/or anxiety and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.