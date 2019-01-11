All The TV Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix This January

Tis the season to let old acquaintance be forgot — aka, it's time to bid goodbye to Netflix's 2018 arrivals. The new year is upon us, which means new content is fast approaching. The 2018 content isn't going anywhere, per se, but it will soon be relegated to the stuff of "last year's TV." Onto 2019, where TV is even more plentiful than before, if that's even possible.
This January, Netflix will come crushing through the door with presents a-plenty. A Series of Unfortunate Events will arrive bright and early on January 1, alongside some prime classics like Black Hawk Down, Pan's Labyrinth, and The Mummy. You'll have to make room on your queue for much more comedy in 2019, too, given that Netflix will drop a "global" special that will include 47 comedians from around the world. Friends from College will make its return, and new series like the animated Carmen Sandiego will finally arrive on the site.