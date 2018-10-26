As revealed by Max in a new teaser for season 2 the gang — which also includes Nick (Nat Faxon), who just so happens to be carrying on his own affair with Lisa — hasn't seen one another since Sam's 40th birthday party, one year earlier. There's a good reason for that: At that party, Sam's G-Wagon ended up in her swimming pool, and it wasn't even as dramatic as all the emotional fallout from the event.