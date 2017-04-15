We have apparently reached a new phase of '90s nostalgia in which the favorite TV shows of our youth are now being remade for a new generation of kids — maybe even our own kids. Netflix is reportedly making a new animated version of Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?
So, who is taking on the titular role? Well, gumshows, that would be Gina Rodriguez, who is, admittedly, very prepared for the role. "I already have the fedora and coat," the Jane the Virgin star tweeted on Friday. "So it's definitely true."
Industry site Tracking Board first broke the news on Friday, citing inside sources that said Netflix is making a 20-episode series that aims to be educational and entertaining. Almost immediately after that story got picked up, Rodriguez began retweeting mentions of it, which is a pretty good indication that it's true. Netflix has made no official announcement yet.
I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. ???? https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 15, 2017
The globe-trotting thief Carmen Sandiego first entertained and educated children as a video game in 1985. Kids learned used an accompanying world almanac — a thing you totally needed before the internet — to find clues about geography and nab the Carmen and her gang. In 1991, it became a PBS game show for tweens, with actress Lynne Thigpen as the Chief. Showrunners didn't credit the voice of Carmen at the time, but a nostalgic gumshoe from Huffington Post uncovered her identity as Janine LaManna last year.
When Fox created the animated Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? in 1994, the legendary Rita Moreno was the voice of Carmen. Those are some amazing shoes for Rodriguez to fill.
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it was rebooting The Magic School Bus, another favorite of '90s kids. Kate McKinnon will be the voice of kooky, magical, and slightly irresponsible teacher Mrs. Frizzle, who was originally voiced by Lily Tomlin. What's the next kids show that will get this star-powered new life? Just as long as no one does Barney, we're good.
