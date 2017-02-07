Gina Rodriguez’s Instagram Post Will Give You All The Feels

Get your tissues ready. Gina Rodriguez just posted a tear-inducing photo to Instagram that will have Jane the Virgin fans turning on the waterworks. After last night's super-emotional episode (that's where the spoilers are, so be warned!), Rodriguez shared a heartfelt photo showing her and co-star Brett Dier. In the snapshot, the two are in a touching embrace — and after what happened on the show, we could all use a good hug. "I will never have the words to express how you changed my life," Rodriguez wrote.
In those "two-plus seasons" together, Rodriguez's Jane and Dier's Michael have become a cornerstone of the show. Jane is the titular character, after all, but with a huge cast, the two really shined — especially this season. Recent episodes showed Jane and Michael buying a house together and the pair recently had sex, which kind of, sort of changed the show's title. When that news was announced, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told The Hollywood Reporter that the title card will still read Jane the Virgin, but "virgin" will be crossed out and every week, it'll have a different descriptor added. While the news that Jane was no longer a virgin came with plenty of cheers and tearful emoji, last night's tears were for a different reason entirely.
