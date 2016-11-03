On Monday's episode of Jane the Virgin, Jane and Michael finally consummated their marriage. It was predictably awkward and marked a major milestone for the protagonist.
"It felt like the right time where we put her through enough and we pulled as many frustrating stories about the fact that she's a mom and now married and still a virgin," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just felt like now was the time. I didn’t have any drama or comedy left in that device."
Now that the label "virgin" no longer applies to Jane, the show is getting a new name...sort of. Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told The Hollywood Reporter that the title card will stay say Jane the Virgin, but "virgin" will be crossed out.
What's written in its place will vary from week to week. Urman gave Jane the Guilty Catholic as one example of what it might say.
Urman said she didn't plan to keep Jane a virgin forever because "that's not what this show is ultimately about." It sounds like the new title(s) will reflect the fact that there's a lot more to Jane and her life than her virginity.
"It felt like the right time where we put her through enough and we pulled as many frustrating stories about the fact that she's a mom and now married and still a virgin," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just felt like now was the time. I didn’t have any drama or comedy left in that device."
Now that the label "virgin" no longer applies to Jane, the show is getting a new name...sort of. Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told The Hollywood Reporter that the title card will stay say Jane the Virgin, but "virgin" will be crossed out.
What's written in its place will vary from week to week. Urman gave Jane the Guilty Catholic as one example of what it might say.
Urman said she didn't plan to keep Jane a virgin forever because "that's not what this show is ultimately about." It sounds like the new title(s) will reflect the fact that there's a lot more to Jane and her life than her virginity.
Advertisement