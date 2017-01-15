Time To Get Nostalgic: Netflix Is Rebooting The Magic School Bus

Do you have your permission slip ready? Thanks to Netflix, another '90s classic is coming back. According to Babble, the streaming service will be rebooting The Magic School Bus, the beloved PBS cartoon that took many a millennial on animated field trips through the human body, deep inside volcanos, and to the outer reaches of space. Producer Stu Stone, who voiced Ralphie during the show's run from 1994-1997, said that while plans have stalled in the past — the show was supposed to be on Netflix in 2016 — things are on track for a 2017 release. According to the New York Times, The Magic School Bus was the "longest-running children's science program" and broadcast in 39 countries. Another plus to this major dose of nostalgia? You'll remember that Lily Tomlin voiced Ms. Frizzle, the always-adventurous and ever-fashionable teacher who led these amazing excursions. Babble mentions that while Tomlin isn't confirmed to reprise her role just yet, many of the original cast members have. Plus, you may recall that famous voices like Eartha Kitt and Dolly Parton were a few of Ms. Frizzle's fantastical friends, so Netflix's version may bring in a slew of big names. The school bus itself will be updated, too, and the students will have access to the latest tech, like robotics and smart clothes that will monitor their vital signs. The Magic School Bus is just the beginning of Netflix's quest to bring back your childhood: a partnership with Scholastic means that reboots of Clifford the Big Red Dog and Goosebumps are on the way.
