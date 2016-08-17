Guys, Someone Finally Found Carmen Sandiego!

Appearing as the evasive, and stealthy Carmen on PBS was LaManna's break-out role. She wasn't upset that she was never credited for playing the character, and remembers her time on the television set fondly.



In the 20 years since the series' final episode, LaManna has married and had two children, the oldest of which is the ideal age to start watching reruns of the show. However, when asked about her current whereabouts, LaManna would not say.



“I can’t really say that I’m in one place or the other, because it could change in a week," she told the reporter.



How very Carmen Sandiego of her. Old habits die hard.