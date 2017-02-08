Oh Thank Goodness, Kate McKinnon Is Coming To Netflix

It's time to hop aboard the magic school bus — this time, with a brand-new driver. '90s kids have fond memories of the fantastical cartoon The Magic School Bus, and now a whole new generation can dive into the world of science (and, sometimes, the ocean, the human body, and even space) when a reboot of the series. While Ms. Frizzle will once again be leading the pack for the Netflix show, she may sound a bit different. According to a press release from Netflix, Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon will give the redheaded educator new life when the series drops on the streaming platform. The cartoon, which previously aired on PBS, originally starred Lily Tomlin as the voice of the Friz. Tomlin is currently starring on another Netflix program — Grace & Frankie — but the Saturday Night Live star seems like the perfect successor. McKinnon's already played Hillary Clinton and a slew of other powerful women on the variety show — why not add an awesome woman in STEM to the resume? The voice of Ms. Frizzle won't be the only major change that fans of the series can look forward. According to Variety, the new series will be titled The Magic School Bus Rides Again and use CG animation. Hey, whatever works to get kids hyped about all-things science.
