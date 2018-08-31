Harry Potter Home Decor Just Landed At Pottery Barn

Many of us who grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s still harbor an all-consuming love for the famous boy wizard Harry Potter and the rest of the magical world created by J.K. Rowling. Unfortunately, now that we're technically adults, there are fewer opportunities for us to immerse ourselves in that imaginary wizarding world, so we have to find practical ways to sneak hints of Harry Potter into our everyday lives. Thankfully, Pottery Barn just launched three home collections that will make it much easier for us to do just that.
The new pieces of Harry Potter home decor were created following the success of PBteen's 2017 collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. This time around, different HP-themed items are available at Pottery Barn, PBTeen, and Pottery Barn Kids. The collections include furniture, bedding, decor, and dinnerware. With these collections, kids, teen, and even adults can transform their homes into magical spaces.
Ahead, we've compiled pieces from both the Harry Potter for PBTeen and Harry Potter for Pottery Barn collections that we felt were most sophisticated. These items possess plenty of magic, but it isn't automatically obvious that they're from a Harry Potter-themed home collection. With these items, you'll be able to live with one foot in your grown-up life while still keeping one foot in the wizarding world.
