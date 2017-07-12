When we were younger, the Pottery Barn catalog was an aspirational peek into what the perfect "adulting" apartment looks like, especially after coupledom takes place. These days, we often turn to the retailer for wedding gifts that look polished and are built to last — both important criteria when we make a gift purchase for our soon-to-be married friends.
Whether you're a wedding guest in search of the perfect present or you're looking to build your dream bridal registry, the upscale homeware mega-chain is a good place to look. We've rounded up our top product picks that will get tons of love in any household, along with a few surprisingly sophisticated options from PBteen — the brand's teenage diffusion line — for good measure.