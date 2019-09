The Harry Potter for PBteen collection models after the magic school's common rooms, featuring bedding, throws, and cushions bearing the crests and colors of the four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Other enchanted motifs from the franchise have also been adapted into every day home accessories, such as a golden snitch clock and a wall cabinet resembling the Mirror of Erised . The best part? You won't have to pass your potions exam — or fight a Dark Wizard — to live like The Chosen One: The whole collection is now available on PBteen.com and in stores today.