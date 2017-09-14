There Is A Harry Potter Home Collection

It's impossible to read a Harry Potter book without wishing that Hogwarts is real. Two decades after the first novel was released, a part of us still secretly dream of experiencing the wizardry academy for ourselves. And now, Pottery Barn in the US has just made all of our childhood fantasies come true - and they ship to the UK!
The Harry Potter collection models after the magic school's common rooms, featuring bedding, throws, and cushions bearing the crests and colors of the four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Other enchanted motifs from the franchise have also been adapted into every day home accessories, such as a golden snitch clock and a wall cabinet resembling the Mirror of Erised.
