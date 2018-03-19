Couples Open Up About The First Time They Said “I Love You”

For Sophie and her boyfriend Tom, the love proclamation happened five months in – on holiday with his parents. “Oh my god I know how intense that sounds but it was lovely. They were not present when he said it…” she says. Sophie had been actually feeling love for two months before that moment and had nearly said it multiple times but chickened out. Mostly she felt it when he did something like make her a cup of tea without asking – little gestures of cuteness that were arguably his way of saying “I love you” without words. When he did say it, her reply was “Pardon?” because she wasn’t sure she’d heard him right. He repeated himself and then of course, she said it right back. Smooth.