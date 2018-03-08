"Take a million selfies, delete a million selfies"; a phrase that rings too close to home for many millennials. These are the words, of course, of the thinking woman's meme account: Top Girl Studio.
Scrolling through the account, with its enviable millennial pink theme, it’s easy to see why Anna, the brains behind it all, boasts such a big following online (63k and counting). A graduate of Central St Martins, she kicked off her career by creating iGirl, a Burn Book for the modern world with new-school digital rules and regulations. It was a satirical take on our insecurities, used to make light of the everyday user and her first world woes. Since then, she's turned her ability to create "WTF me too" memes into a job, which has led to work with the likes of Charlotte Simone, Missguided, Nike and Bliss Skincare.
Covering everything from a love of Netflix and refined carbs to more serious issues like mental health, Top Girl Studio often posts the sorts of things you wish you had the confidence to say out loud. A gallery of side-splitting truths, at once hilarious and familiar, avid scrollers of the 'gram will find it difficult not to relate to her work.
We caught up with Anna, two years down the line from iGirl, to find out how she's continuing to break down the barriers between online funnies and mental health, and what she's learned about our generation.