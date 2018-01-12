The Best Things That Happen When You Get A Divorce

No matter how amicable or conscious your uncoupling may be, parting ways from your spouse is, more often than not, a devastatingly painful life experience. Every avenue of your life is challenged: romance, finances, real estate, time with your children, the future.
But divorce is not all hell. In fact, there are plenty of actually amazing things that happen when you get divorced — many of which are explored by Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Frances Dufresne, in HBO's hit show Divorce.
Ahead of the show's second season, debuting Sunday, January 14 at 10 p.m. EST, we’re taking a look at five upsides to a marriage ending.