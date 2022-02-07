If You’re Single, It’s Okay To Let Valentine’s Day Suck

Valentine’s Day is the worst of the seasonal candies, don’t @ me. Actually, @ me, I don’t give a shit. There is nothing enticing to me about a solid piece of chocolate simply because it’s shaped like a heart. I don’t like my sweets to involve taking chances, and those box-of-chocolate situations are calorie roulette and I’m not here for it. There’s also far too much reliance on chocolate itself as a delivery system and the holiday has a colour scheme that feels a bit one-note. No thank you Valentine’s Day, keep your sweets, they are the worst. For the record, Easter candy is the best.