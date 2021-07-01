Just Because I’m Single In My 30s Doesn’t Mean I’m Too Picky

For starters, remind yourself that settling and compromising are not the same thing. The first comes from a place of fear; the second, from a place of generosity. The culture of swiping based on looks alone might put us at risk of missing out on some truly great potential partners but it doesn’t mean you should put yourself through three dates with someone totally wrong for you purely because your colleague happened to be looking over your shoulder while you were swiping, clocked the photo of them giving a speech at a wedding and said they 'seemed nice'.