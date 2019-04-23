7 Millennials Share How Their Lives Would Change If Their Student Loans Were Forgiven

“I'm a 31-year-old single woman with a great job and the ability to make smart financial decisions, [so for] the last few years my student loans have been just an annoyance instead of something to cry about. I’m trying to buy a house now; my monthly payments of $350 would speed up that process if it were going to a down payment instead of my loans. I’m working hard to pay off my loans in the next year and a half, because I just want them done with, but if I didn’t have to pay them, I would be free to contribute to other goals I have.