Australia is especially vulnerable to the climate crisis — we’re at 1.5°C of warming compared to the global average of 1°C. UNSW senior lecturer and climate scientist Dr Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick “[doesn’t] accept the rhetoric that we’re too late. Unfortunately… we are locked into 1.5°C of warming and impacts scale with the amount of warming we experience, so the hotter the Earth becomes, the worse these impacts will be. We are locked into some warming and we are locked into some pretty adverse impacts, but it’s not too late to avoid catastrophic climate change and the catastrophic impacts they bring.” If the pledges set forth at the COP26 and in the Paris Climate Agreement are met, we could limit “warming up to 3°C, but more likely 2.75°C by the end of the century” instead of the potential 5°C. “We’re heading in the right direction, but we should be doing more.” Especially here in Australia, we’re not doing enough.