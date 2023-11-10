These Thai Restaurants Are So Good, You’ll Forget You’re In Sydney

When it comes to dining out, we know that Sydney has restaurants catering to every taste or desire you could dream of, from a casual sandwich shop to fine dining, places perfect for groups or giving the intimate date night vibe of your dreams, vegan, Italian, Lebanese — you name it, Sydney's got it. But what about if you’re craving something spicy, fragrant? Something brimming with flavour and sizzling with taste sensations? Basically, what if you’re craving a delicious Thai feast?
As the weather heats up, our desire for food that invokes a sense of tropical islands, heady fragrances and fresh, crisp ingredients increases, and Thai cuisine delivers that in spades. We've curated a list of the very best Thai restaurants in Sydney, so get your calendar out and start booking your next date night, friend catch-up or family feast — you’ll be sure to find a place to suit your vibe amongst these gems.