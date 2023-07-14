15 Of The Best Lebanese Restaurants In Sydney For A Taste Of Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT
Do you ever just get a really big craving for really good Lebanese food? We definitely do. And luckily, when you live in Sydney, you're never short of great options.
Beyond the plethora of kebab stores dotted around the city (which are great, too!), there are also plenty of places where you can sit down, relax and truly experience Lebanese dining at its finest and most authentic. And if you haven't tried it already, we're gonna have to insist you do immediately.
From casual, no-fuss family-style restaurants to more luxurious fine dining venues, we consulted our foodie friends and curated a list of 15 of the best Lebanese restaurants across Greater Sydney.
Grab your friends and family and get ready to graze on share plates and sip on delicious teas and cocktails, in some of the best places you can get a real taste of Lebanon in this city.