18 Of The Best Sandwich Shops In Sydney That Elevate The Humble Sambo

ADVERTISEMENT
If you don't think a sandwich can be a true culinary delight, that probably just means you've never really had a great one. Trust us, there are sandwiches out there that are so creative and mouth-watering, they could probably earn themselves a Michelin star.
From New York-style subs to European-inspired stuffed ciabattas or Japanese-influenced brioche sandwiches, there's quite literally something for every sandwich aficionado, whether you're a meat lover, vegan or somewhere in between.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of 18 of the best spots in Sydney where you can get a truly delectable sandwich — and ensure that you'll never dismiss the humble sambo ever again.