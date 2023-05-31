ADVERTISEMENT
Sydney is known for being one of the most coffee-obsessed cities in the world, and the city's love for coffee is certainly reflected in the craft — you'd be hard-pressed to find a truly terrible cup of Joe in Sydney.
As a city that also loves to lounge about at cafés on the weekend whilst enjoying a coffee and croissants, the quality of the coffee is also often matched by the aesthetic qualities of the café itself. Everywhere you turn is a beautiful, Instagrammable spot that also serves great food and coffee. To put it simply, there are a tonne of amazing and beautiful cafés in Sydney to choose from.
To help you pick from the countless gorgeous options, we asked our caffeine-loving friends for what they consider to be the most aesthetic cafes in our beloved city. So ahead, a list of 30 of the cutest cafés in Sydney you won't regret paying a visit to — and taking photos of!
We update this list regularly since Sydney's café scene is always changing. Please comment below if you think we should try any new ones you'd recommend!