Story from What's On In Sydney

35 Of The Most Instagrammable Cafes In Sydney To Visit This Weekend

Nina Miyashita
Rollers Bakehouse
Sydney is known for being one of the most coffee-obsessed cities in the world, and the city's love for coffee is certainly reflected in the craft — you'd be hard-pressed to find a truly terrible cup of Joe in Sydney.
As a city that also loves to lounge about at cafés on the weekend whilst enjoying a coffee and croissants, the quality of the coffee is also often matched by the aesthetic qualities of the café itself. Everywhere you turn is a beautiful, Instagrammable spot that also serves great food and coffee. To put it simply, there are a tonne of amazing and beautiful cafés in Sydney to choose from.
To help you pick from the countless gorgeous options, we asked our caffeine-loving friends for what they consider to be the most aesthetic cafes in our beloved city. So ahead, a list of 30 of the cutest cafés in Sydney you won't regret paying a visit to — and taking photos of!
We update this list regularly since Sydney's café scene is always changing. Please comment below if you think we should try any new ones you'd recommend!
