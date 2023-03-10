These Are Hands Down The Best Vegan Places To Eat In Melbourne

It's a known fact that Melbourne is every foodie's dream — you'd be hard pressed not to find a great place to eat on just about any street you turn down.
But as is often the case when you have so many options, it can be hard to make a choice. And it can be even harder when you're vegan, or at least keen to try some vegan food, and you have to find a place that offers a comprehensive plant-based menu (or even more than just one vegan option).
The good news is that with the recent cultural push towards sustainability and an increasingly widespread appreciation for nourishing food, vegan restaurants in Melbourne are more accessible — and tastier — than ever before.
So we've created a curated list of what we consider to be some of the best vegan restaurants in Melbourne, so you can feel spoilt for choice on your next vegan meal out.
[Note: As with our Sydney vegan restaurant guide, most of the restaurants on this list are 100% vegan, but others offer either an extensive vegan menu, signature vegan dishes, or something truly unique especially for vegans. These are clearly marked.]
We try to update this list regularly since Melbourne's dining scene is always changing. But with new ones constantly popping up, we'd appreciate it if you can comment below if you think we should try any new ones we haven't listed!