When our food arrived, he enthusiastically offered me a bite of his squid pasta. I casually declined and went back to my cacio e pepe. It seemed early in the relationship to bring up that I was a vegetarian and I didn’t want to make a thing out of it. I had been veggie long enough to know that people who aren’t vegetarians don’t like hearing about it. Plus, there’s no point in making someone feel bad about what they’re eating — especially when said-someone is a really handsome, funny, smart, grounded person who I was having a lot of fun with.