I decided — somewhat abruptly — to become a vegetarian when I was 12 years old, after reading an article in Rolling Stone that Howard Jones () was one. I loved that song. I told my parents at breakfast, but by dinner that night, I’d already forgotten about my new lifestyle as I chewed on a piece of steak while my entire family stared at me, waiting for me to remember. A few years later, as a teenager, I became a vegetarian for real. I just didn’t want to eat animals . Basing the decision on something that was important to me (as opposed to Howard Jones) made it stick. I loved the feeling that every time I ate, I was making a choice, that I wasn’t participating in an industry that hurt animals. It became a part of me.