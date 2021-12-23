A Guide To Shopping The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia

Now that all of our Christmas shopping is out of the way, we can get down to the good stuff, and by good stuff, we mean the Boxing Day sales!
Boxing Day is the sale event where you can make the most of any cash or gift cards you received during the holidays, find the perfect NYE dress, and buy yourself all the things you've been lusting after this year.
While the official brick and mortar sale events don't kick off until December 26, some brands have started their online sales as early as today, meaning you can shop a bunch of amazing deals across beauty, homewares, lifestyle, tech and more right now.
And because we're already mentally making a shopping list, we've gone ahead and done the research to find the best brands to snag those Boxing Day bargains from and their must-know promo codes.
Scroll to check them out.
The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia
The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales
— Modibodi: 50% off their reusable leak-proof underwear
— Rebecca Vallance: Up to 60% off
— Princess Polly: 30-70% off
— Timberland: Up to 50% off sale
— Vans: Up to 50% off selected styles
— St. Agni: Further discounts on sale
— Dr Martens: Up to 50% off selected styles
— THE ICONIC: 30% Off
— Cotton On: 50-70% off
— Nike: Up to 30% off
The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
— Dyson: Save up to $300 on Dyson vacuum cleaners
— House: 75% Off+ Free Express Shipping
— Myer: 20% off the original price of small electrical kitchen appliances, microwaves, personal care, irons and vacuums
— Emma Sleep: Up to 55% off
— Adairs: Save up to 40%
— Lovehoney: Up to 60% off
— InstantPot: Save up to 30% off RRP
— FoodSaver: Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
— Sunbeam: Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
— Philips: Save on selected ranges, including 30% off the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL and 26% off the Phillips Series 2200 Classic Milk Frother Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine
— Tefal: Save on select Tefal products
— Corelle: Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials
— Tontine: Save on select pillows, quilts, and bedding
— Roomba: 56% off the Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner
— ECOVACS: Save on select ECOVACS vaccum cleaners
— Arovec: Save on select Arovec products
— Coleman: Save on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
— RENPHO: Save on select RENPHO Massagers
The Best Boxing Day Tech Sales
— Garmin: Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches
— Samsung: Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
— Withings: Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
— Nokia: Save on Nokia mobile phones
— DJI Drones: Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
— Nikon: Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
— Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic cameras & electronics
— Apple: Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
— Sennheiser: Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
— Jabra: Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
— Yamaha: Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones
— Chromebooks: 50% off RRP
The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales
— Alpha-H: 20-40% selected items Sale dates: 21 December 2021 – 4 January 2022
— Clinique: Take 30% off gift sets
Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
— Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena and Weleda
— Save on Philips beauty range
— Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more
— Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
— Save on select beauty brands including COSRX and Shiseido
