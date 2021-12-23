A Guide To Shopping The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia

Bree Grant
Illustrated by Maya Brasnovic.
Now that all of our Christmas shopping is out of the way, we can get down to the good stuff, and by good stuff, we mean the Boxing Day sales!
Boxing Day is the sale event where you can make the most of any cash or gift cards you received during the holidays, find the perfect NYE dress, and buy yourself all the things you've been lusting after this year.
While the official brick and mortar sale events don't kick off until December 26, some brands have started their online sales as early as today, meaning you can shop a bunch of amazing deals across beauty, homewares, lifestyle, tech and more right now.
Advertisement
And because we're already mentally making a shopping list, we've gone ahead and done the research to find the best brands to snag those Boxing Day bargains from and their must-know promo codes.
Scroll to check them out.

The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

Modibodi: 50% off their reusable leak-proof underwear
The Outnet: Extra 20% off ‘Styles at 70% off’ list
LE SPECS: Take a further 30% off all sale items
Rebecca Vallance: Up to 60% off
Princess Polly: 30-70% off
Timberland: Up to 50% off sale
Vans: Up to 50% off selected styles
St. Agni: Further discounts on sale
Dr Martens: Up to 50% off selected styles
THE ICONIC: 30% Off
Cotton On: 50-70% off
Nike: Up to 30% off

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Dyson: Save up to $300 on Dyson vacuum cleaners
House: 75% Off+ Free Express Shipping
Myer: 20% off the original price of small electrical kitchen appliances, microwaves, personal care, irons and vacuums
Emma Sleep: Up to 55% off 
Adairs: Save up to 40% 
Lovehoney: Up to 60% off 
InstantPot: Save up to 30% off RRP 
FoodSaver: Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
Sunbeam: Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
Philips: Save on selected ranges, including 30% off the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL and 26% off the Phillips Series 2200 Classic Milk Frother Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine
Tefal: Save on select Tefal products 
Corelle: Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials
Tontine: Save on select pillows, quilts, and bedding
Roomba: 56% off the Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner
ECOVACS: Save on select ECOVACS vaccum cleaners
Arovec: Save on select Arovec products
Coleman: Save on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
RENPHO: Save on select RENPHO Massagers
Advertisement

The Best Boxing Day Tech Sales

Oculus: Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
Garmin: Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches
Samsung: Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
Withings: Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
Nokia: Save on Nokia mobile phones
DJI Drones: Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
Nikon: Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic cameras & electronics
Apple: Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Sennheiser: Save  52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
Jabra: Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
Yamaha: Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones
Chromebooks: 50% off RRP

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

Alpha-H: 20-40% selected items Sale dates: 21 December 2021 – 4 January 2022
Clinique: Take 30% off gift sets
Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena and Weleda
Save on Philips beauty range
Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more
Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
Save on select beauty brands including COSRX and Shiseido

More from Living