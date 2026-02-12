Can We Stop Policing Fat Bodies Under The Guise of Health Concerns?
Whenever a plus-size person posts a photo or video online, there is an almost guaranteed outcome: someone will appear in the comments with unsolicited “concern” or a comment about their weight. Living in a larger body is treated like a fault or a lack of self-respect or self-care. A few years ago, it felt like there was a turning tide, and the existence and normalisation of plus-size bodies was becoming more accepted. But with the rise of weight loss drugs and SkinnyTok, that tide is now shifting the other way, and the policing of fat bodies under the guise of care and health is back in full force. It is presented as care. It is actually fatphobia in disguise.
Calling out someone’s body under the guise of health is one of the most socially accepted forms of fatphobia. It often sounds like, “I am just looking out for you”, “This is unhealthy” and “Should you be wearing that?” These comments are rarely about genuine well-being. They are about discomfort — the discomfort some people feel when plus-size bodies dare to exist publicly without apology, shame or explanation. This type of response to a person simply existing in a larger body isn’t new. Online, plus-size people are routinely told that our existence is dangerous, irresponsible or “promoting” obesity, as though we are encouraging or influencing someone to be like us — this just cements that people think that to be "like us" is a bad thing. We're literally just existing. Breathing. The reality of this online behaviour is simple:
"People are far more comfortable critiquing our bodies than questioning their own biases."
But fatphobia and perpetuating this idea that bigger is unhealthy doesn't just exist in online commentary — it's also in our everyday language, sneaking its way into casual conversations. It is so normalised that many people do not recognise it as harmful, and it's so ingrained that some people don't even realise how they're feeding a toxic cycle. Think about it: we describe ourselves as fat when we are having a bad day, as if fat is a feeling or a moral judgement. We label ourselves as good or bad based on what we eat, turning food choices into evidence of character rather than simple nourishment. We casually skip meals to earn dinner or dessert and treat this as normal — even admirable. We bond over restricting, dieting and comparing whose discipline is stronger. These patterns are often far more unhealthy than simply allowing our bodies to be (ironic, no?) and creates a cycle of shame and self-surveillance that affects everyone, not just those in bigger bodies. They reinforce the idea that thinness is the goal and anything else is evidence of failure — or worse, a sign of poor health.
The fashion industry also plays a massive part in how the world thinks of bigger bodies — online, in stores, in design decisions and across the broader fashion landscape. The pressure to be inclusive once felt powerful. Now that pressure is waning and fatphobia is once again rife. When walking through a shopping centre and all you see are clothes made for straight sizes, and straight-size models staring back at you through advertising, it’s not only frustrating, but reflects how your body size is perceived by society. That frustration is being echoed online by a growing number of mid- and plus-size shoppers and creators sharing repetitive issues like poor fit, limited access to size 16 and above in-store and brands producing larger-sized garments but refusing to label them as such.
Additionally, Vogue’s Size Inclusivity Report showed that a mere 12.8% of looks for Australian Fashion Week's 2026 shows were mid-size and plus-size. A study from fashion app Mys Tyler revealed that 81% of Australian women don’t feel represented by fashion advertising, with size being the most common reason for this disconnect. When a recent viral reel — by a brand founder, no less — stated that “Brands don't need to stock sizes XXXXL. You need to choose health and drop to a safe size,” it makes it painfully clear what the thinking behind straight-sizing is. Again, the idea that larger equals unhealthy has reared its head. But as Demi Lynch, founder of the online platform Faternise, said in a post addressing troll comments about her weight and health: “A person’s weight doesn’t reflect their health. You can be ‘healthy’ at any size!”
Plus-size people do not need saving. We need respect, representation and the freedom to wear whatever we want. If we want to push back against fatphobia, people need to do more than post a body-positive quote on Instagram. Real allyship looks like:
Not commenting on people’s bodies, ever: Praise, criticism, health-related or otherwise. If it is not your body, do not comment.
Calling out “health-based” fatphobia: If someone is policing a body, challenge it. Silence reinforces stigma.
Supporting brands that truly include plus-size shoppers: This means stocking sizes 18 and above in store and online, fitting samples on plus bodies and offering the same styles across the full size range.
Listening to lived experience: You do not need to experience fatphobia to believe it. Listening and validating matters.
Making space without making assumptions: Plus-size people do not owe anyone a justification for our bodies. We deserve joy, visibility and self-expression without disclaimers.
Amy Abrahams is the plus-size creator and stylist behind @wearthedamndress and founder of plus-size fashion show, Revel the Runway.
