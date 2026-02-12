But fatphobia and perpetuating this idea that bigger is unhealthy doesn't just exist in online commentary — it's also in our everyday language, sneaking its way into casual conversations. It is so normalised that many people do not recognise it as harmful, and it's so ingrained that some people don't even realise how they're feeding a toxic cycle. Think about it: we describe ourselves as fat when we are having a bad day, as if fat is a feeling or a moral judgement. We label ourselves as good or bad based on what we eat, turning food choices into evidence of character rather than simple nourishment. We casually skip meals to earn dinner or dessert and treat this as normal — even admirable. We bond over restricting, dieting and comparing whose discipline is stronger. These patterns are often far more unhealthy than simply allowing our bodies to be (ironic, no?) and creates a cycle of shame and self-surveillance that affects everyone, not just those in bigger bodies. They reinforce the idea that thinness is the goal and anything else is evidence of failure — or worse, a sign of poor health.