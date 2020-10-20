10 Cozy Throws Worth Putting On Couch Duty (So Your Duvet Can Rest)

We don't know who needs to hear this, but: it's time to stop dragging your duvet from your bedroom to your living room and then back again every night. Your oversized quilted comforter has no business on the couch with your dog and Netflix snacks — give it a break and just add that cozy throw you wish you had bought months ago to your cart already. And, if you're stumped on which snuggly style to buy, we've gone ahead and done the blanket-browsing work for you.
In our new inside-based lives, comfiness has never been more vital — and in our new inside-based chilly seasons, warmth has never been so coveted. Just take a look at all the cozy-adjacent trends (from cabincore to fleece fashion and loungewear) pulsating in popularity. Throw blankets are an easy and affordable way to add a touch of coziness to your space; with a vast range of styles and price points available at a myriad of our favorite retailers. There's everything from exaggerated chunky-knit types for aesthetically-minded loungers, cloud-like alpaca iterations for those seeking warmth, and even organic cotton throws for the more eco-conscious among us.
Ahead, find 10 very cozy throw blankets (all toting top ratings and glowing customer praise) that are worth putting on couch duty so your duvet can rest.
