Cloud Comforters, Eucalyptus Sheets, & The Rest Of Buffy’s Bestselling Eco-Bedding

The tumultuous sea of bedding (sustainable sheet sets, and hybrid mattresses, and organic toppers, oh my!) can be a nightmare to navigate when attempting to chart your way to a good night's sleep. Luckily, you've got us: your dedicated around-the-clock product enthusiasts who won't rest until we find the best goods so you can. And today, the top-rated sleep buck stops at Buffy (and no, we're not talking about the vampire slayer).
Perhaps you've already heard the cult-favorite brand's name whispered on the lips of savvy sleep shoppers — it's consistently the top-shopped sustainable bedding choice for Refinery29 readers. But, if you're not familiar, here's the scoop: Buffy sells high-quality bedding that's expertly crafted from eco-friendly materials. The earth-first company offers a lineup of cloud-like comforters, sheets, and pillows all made from naturally cooling eucalyptus fibers (most of which often sell out). To break it down for you even further, we did a deep-dive into the site's ever-popular collection; outlining everything from best-for explainers, star-rating scores, and rave reviews from IRL sleep-fans.
Ahead, shop your way through each of Buffy's bestselling bedding styles — and, hopefully, one step closer to your best sleep ever.
