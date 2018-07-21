Watching the entire series on my own once I reached adulthood was an incredible experience, almost like re-introducing yourself to a long-lost friend. I fell in love with Buffy and her longing to be a normal girl while carrying the isolating and unfair weight of being the only Slayer. And in many ways, I connected to Buffy and the struggles she faced, because they were sometimes the closest examples to what I was going through as a young Black woman, carrying multiple burdens. I felt conflicted by my love of the show’s charm in spite of my frustration at its treatment of the few Black female character that were featured on-screen during the show’s run. There was Kendra Young, a Slayer chosen after Buffy’s temporary death, only to meet her own end by season two; Nikki Wood, a Slayer during the 1970s who was Sunnydale principal Robin Wood’s mother and later killed by Spike; Olivia Williams, an old friend and romantic interest of Giles’ that gets a few fleeting moments of screen time during season four; and the Sineya, the First Slayer.