There’s no doubt that science fiction and fantasy are still desperately lacking stories within popular media that are inclusive from their origins. But to solely reboot franchises that have already been done reinforces the false idea that reboots are the only option . There are incredible novels, graphic novels, and other forms of original media being created by marginalized creators with stories that are just as captivating and important as Buffy. But to push them aside in favor of retelling a story that fans are already familiar with only sends the message that these stories are somehow less than. New stories have no guarantee of success, and perhaps there is monetary safety for studios in rebooting a series with a strong fan base; but in doing so, there’s the risk of denying fans the joy of falling in love with new stories and squandering any success a new series could have. And with so much time having passed since Buffy aired its final episode, it’s high time that we give new ideas with the inclusive leads that we’ve been waiting for a chance to succeed instead.