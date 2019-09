The two stepped back into character for the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly , which reunited the entire cast — far, far away from any Hellmouths. Yes, the Scooby Gang's all here to tell some "untold stories." Of course, we wish they would have started with the one that tells us how Gellar and Boreanaz managed to look like a day hasn't passed since the show's 1997 premiere. Seriously, if someone told me the cover above was from 20 years ago, I would believe them. That or Boreanaz is a vampire IRL — I would believe that, too.