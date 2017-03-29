Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited for the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and it looked so good. Seriously, it's going to make you nostalgic for the days when Buffy and Angel were the hottest couple on TV.
The two stepped back into character for the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly, which reunited the entire cast — far, far away from any Hellmouths. Yes, the Scooby Gang's all here to tell some "untold stories." Of course, we wish they would have started with the one that tells us how Gellar and Boreanaz managed to look like a day hasn't passed since the show's 1997 premiere. Seriously, if someone told me the cover above was from 20 years ago, I would believe them. That or Boreanaz is a vampire IRL — I would believe that, too.
Even creator Joss Whedon noted that it was "surreal" to have the gang back together and looking so young. “For the most part, this is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great," Whedon joked. "I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place.”
What did take place during the reunion was a thoughtful discussion about why the show that tackled demons, gender norms, and social anxieties is still so beloved by fans today. The consensus was that it spoke to the outsiders and made them feel like they had someone to turn to — even if a lot of those someones were not exactly human.
“When you’re going through a really horrible part of your life, like your teenage years, you feel alone," Boreanaz told EW. "And Buffy was a way to tell the audience you’re not alone.”
Emma Caulfield, who played reformed demon Anya, agreed. "It just touched on really basic human emotions, like a life blueprint. ‘I don’t have any friends. I feel isolated,’" she said. "Those sort of core human emotions.”
For those that want to see more from the reunion, Entertainment Weekly's Instagram has been posting behind-the-scenes shots proving that the cast's style has definitely improved since the show went off the air.
For those who are so not Team Angel, there's a photo of Gellar and James Marsters that should please all the Spike fans out there. Spuffy forever.
