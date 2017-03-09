As for why the looks are so bad, Pahle has a theory: "The Scoobies always had this misfit quality about them, which is part of why they resonated so much," she explained. "That's specifically true of Xander and Willow in the high school seasons. Oftentimes you get the sense that their clothes are supposed to be, if not bad, then at least unusual. Which I really like, as it reflects how high school really is. Not everyone wears clothes plucked straight from Fashion Week. Willow's early season fashion, in particular, is very relatable to me: I had a fuzzy brown bucket hat that I wore so much it literally fell apart, and sweaters that today would make me cringe were probably my No. 1 wardrobe staple. We all have sartorial skeletons in our closets."