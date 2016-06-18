This week, Toronto students became the latest to push back against their school's restrictive dress codes with their "Crop Top Day" protest. But, banning crop tops is just one example; over the past year, we've seen a spike in women and girls getting in trouble for wearing all kinds of clothing — clothing that wouldn't elicit freak-outs from most sane people.
There was the school that allowed backless dresses, but kicked a student out of prom for wearing one. The 5-year-old girl whose teacher made her cover up a simple sundress. The woman who wasn't allowed to wear pants to prom (because it's 1915?). And, these are just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, we show seven times when school dress codes went way too far.
