The '90s Miniskirt Off-Duty Models Love

There's no set formula for the "model-off-duty" outfit, but we often see certain looks or even specific items crop up again and again. Recently, the athleisure-fied matching set made repeat appearances in paparazzi shots. Now, the '90s denim mini is the latest fashion comeback gracing the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Alessandra Ambrosio.
The models all seem to like one brand's take on the faded jeans transformed into a mini, and the gam-showcasing item is from Re/Done. The luxury brand has amassed a significant, faithful following with its high-end repurposing of Levi's (and, somewhat questionably, plain Hanes T-shirts.) The company introduced the skirt into its roster back in May — and was quite upfront about the nostalgic influence that went into the launch.
"I think in the '90s girls started cutting their old Levi's jeans into skirts," Sean Barron told WhoWhatWear, adding that he "always loved the way they look." With a few minor adjustments to create an A-line shape, Re/Done's skirt quickly made its way into the closets of many an It Girl — to the surprise of no one, since it fits pretty well within the nostalgic narrative of summer '16 fashion. All you need is a choker and a straight-neck, spaghetti-strap cami to go with it.
Much like the rest of its inventory, Re/Done only makes a certain number of pieces in each size — which makes for prompt sell-outs. There are still a few sizes left of this High-Rise Mini, though. So, if you want to crib the exact same skirt as Jenner, Ambrosio, and Hadid (and are willing to shell out around $230 to do so), treat yourself before summer officially ends. Or, simply take outfit inspiration from three takes on this easy 90's piece, ahead.
