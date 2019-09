It may shock you to hear this, but a village inhabited by horror creatures called Midnight, Texas, is not technically real — in fact, there isn’t even a non-supernatural version of the town on the map. While Midnight, Texas, may not be an actual place, things aren’t as obvious as they seem, much like the Midnight, Texas The Series itself. Though Midnight doesn’t exist, source material author Harris certainly didn’t make up the NBC town out of the blue. The writer, who grew up in the Mississippi River Delta area, spent her childhood summers in Rocksprings, Texas. The town is smack in the middle of the Lone Star State, 175 miles to the west of Austin. “Midnight is a lot like the little town that I knew,” Harris told local Texas newspaper Star-Telegram. Although Rocksprings seemingly isn’t home to any werewolves, it does house the ominously titled Devil’s Sinkhole. The national park’s star attraction is its Mexican free-tailed bats colony, which is the largest in all of Texas. For months, the sinkhole “provides an amazing venue to witness over 3 million bats stream out into the evening sky,” according to the park's website . Yes, that definitely sounds like something haunting enough to influence a book series and TV show including vampires. On top of Harris’s girlhood summers staring at massive clouds of flying bats, she has lived near Fort Worth, Texas, since 2012.