When True Blood ended in 2014, I felt like I lost my family. My shape-shifting, Southern-accented family that occasionally bit people’s necks, transformed into dogs, or howled at the moon, that is. For seven seasons, I watched the drastic repercussions of the world’s vampire population coming out of the proverbial coffin unfold. Consequences included a love affair between a fairy waitress and a Civil War-era vampire with Southern gent manners, maenad orgies, and Evangelical churches rising up against the vampire population.
The beloved HBO vampire show was adapted from a series of novels by Charlaine Harris. Luckily for fans of True Blood, Harris kept writing tales of small towns chock full of supernatural forces. On July 25, a supernatural series based off of Harris’ Midnight Crossroad will premiere on NBC.
After watching Midnight, Texas, I can confirm that the show about a small Texas town will pluck all the right strings in a Truebie’s heart. The shows have more in common than just Charlaine Harris. Trust me — you’ll find all these elements familiar.