Are These 13 Vampires Actually Sex Maniacs?

Let’s be honest: Most of us followed The Vampire Diaries just to track the shifting relationships between the show’s huge ensemble cast. Unfortunately for us, TV’s last remaining source of vampire-human romance is coming to a close with tonight's series finale.
The chemical reaction between vampires and their human objects of attachment have led to some of the most electric sex scenes in history. There’s an undeniable appeal in the solitary, emotionally unavailable figure completely unable to resist an individual human’s charm. While clearly we're attracted to vampires (looking at you, Bella), are vampires attracted to us?
In honor of Damon, Stefano, Edward Cullen, and all the vampires who have captured our all-too-mortal hearts, we rank the sex drives of the sexiest vampires in pop culture history.
