July Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

We know that we're supposed to be spending all our sunny July days outside, swimming in pools, riding waves, dining al fresco, and generally soaking in as much Vitamin D as possible (after applying hefty doses of SPF 50). And yet...
You're more likely to catch us at home on Sunday nights, where we'll be devouring new episodes of Game of Thrones and Insecure. We'll probably be at the air-conditioned movie theater on Friday nights, eyes glued to the big screen as Atomic Blonde and Girls Trip make their debuts. As for Saturday nights? We'll be hosting dance parties in our apartments, blasting new music from Lucy Rose and Arcade Fire.
Sunlight is overrated, but we can't say the same for our July Click List.