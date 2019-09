With the visibility of the Time’s Up movement in Hollywood, I am skeptical of any man who still thinks it’s okay to tell women’s stories without including them. This project signals that Whedon hasn’t really been paying attention, or just doesn’t get that women need their own seat at the table. His characters may kick ass, but they’re so drenched in the male-gaze that their interiority gets lost and they come off like sci-fi Barbie dolls. Watching Buffy as a 15-year-old, I wanted so badly to be empowered by the vampire slayer. But I couldn’t shake the feeling that she was created for men’s eyes and that, at the end of the day, what was most important was to be sexy for those eyes. It was a hard pill to swallow. When I read his 2006 Wonder Woman script , it was the sexual descriptions of Diana’s body that got to me — and that’s saying something in a movie where the lead is introduced as “THE GIRL,” she does a seductive dance to get a leg-up on the bad guys, has a character called Hooker, and in which an unnamed Girlfriend is thrown across the room like a doll. His Wonder Woman is the script of a man writing a world that exists for his own pleasure, not to empower the women who inhabit it and certainly not for the women watching. If Whedon thinking" that he doesn’t need a woman at the helm with him to make The Nevers certainly doesn’t indicate that he has learned and changed since then.