This Retro Fleece Trend Is Making Its Cozy Comeback

The sporty-snug-style hybrid is no longer exclusive to hikers, rock climbers, or your middle-school self. Considering the lasting effects of Patagonia, L.L Bean, and The North Face, the fleece's nostalgic appeal isn't going to fade off the fashion scene any time soon — especially when cabincore is all the rage . Fall is here with winter following in its footsteps, so we're all about finding cozy loungewear -adjacent pieces to bundle ourselves up in. We hunted down a number of classic to reimagined fleece styles ahead — from buttery iterations to retro jackets lined with the stuff and even a pair of stretch pants (plus a bucket hat) in fleecey form.