We're Tossing Our Jeans Aside For Leather Pants This Spring

Denim, sweaters, even a wrap dress — just about anyone can pull them off. You don’t have to be a styling whiz to know that a pair of jeans that fit just right and a black turtleneck are undeniably flattering and may never go out of style. On the flip side, some fashion pieces don’t come quite so easy. Case in point, leather pants. While Angelina Jolie and the Spice Girls might’ve perfected the look in the '90s, leather pants definitely take some getting used to.
That’s where we come in. With a trick here and a tweak there, you can confidently add a statement pair or two to your spring wardrobe ASAP. It's all about figuring out what style works for you. Vegan or genuine? Designer or budget? Skinny or straight? After thoroughly examining all the leather pant colors, shapes and silhouettes on the market today, we're confident that there's a pair in the selection ahead that'll check all your boxes off.
Give your spring wardrobe a Posh Spice-approved refresh with one of the 21 pairs of leather pants ahead.
