Anyone can pull off a good pair of denim. Same goes for jumpers, LBDs, and leather motorcycle jackets. You don’t have to be a styling whiz to know that a pair of jeans that fit just right and a black turtleneck are undeniably flattering and may never go out of style. On the flip side, some fashion items don’t come quite so easily. Case in point, leather pants. Angelina Jolie and the Spice Girls may have perfected the slick look in the '90s, but leather pants definitely take some getting used to.
That’s where we come in. With a trick here and a tweak there, you can confidently add a statement pair or two to your fall wardrobe ASAP. It's all about figuring out what style works for you. Vegan or genuine? Designer or budget? Skinny or straight? After thoroughly examining all the leather pant colours, shapes, and silhouettes on the market today, we're confident that there's a pair in the slideshow ahead that'll check all your boxes off.
Give your fall wardrobe a Posh Spice-approved refresh with one of the 22 pairs of leather trousers ahead.
