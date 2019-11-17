The 5 Knitwear Trends Ruling Autumn

While the weather outside is certainly frightful, we're secretly happy that knitwear season is upon us. Whether it's settling in at the cinema (we can't be the only ones excited for the new Star Wars), finding a corner in a dimly lit pub (beside a roaring fire, natch) or cooking up a feast at home (find the best winter recipes here), it's all about keeping cosy over the next few months.
Thankfully, there is a host of sweet knitwear making hibernation all the more appealing. Far from your standard pullover, AW19's offering is super playful, from Dennis the Menace-inspired stripes to psychedelic space dye fabrications.
Click through to find our edit of this season's best knits.