Joining the working world comes with a lot of feelings: excitement over new beginnings, fear of messing up and lots and lots of nerves. But the one thing no one ever talks about is what to wear . Unlike high school or college , where you can throw on just about anything before the 7:30 am bell or your professor locks the door, dressing for work actually takes some thought. So when there's one clothing item you can wear across all lines of work, bets are, we're fully on board. Case in point: white knit sweaters