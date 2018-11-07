Joining the working world comes with a lot of feelings: excitement over new beginnings, fear of messing up and lots and lots of nerves. But the one thing no one ever talks about is what to wear. Unlike high school or college, where you can throw on just about anything before the 7:30 am bell or your professor locks the door, dressing for work actually takes some thought. So when there's one clothing item you can wear across all lines of work, bets are, we're fully on board. Case in point: white knit sweaters.
From chunky cardigans to thin turtlenecks — no matter the type of knit you're looking for, you can always find it in white. So whether you work in an office with a strict dress code or somewhere with more liberal sartorial rules, white sweaters, like our beloved blazers and a classic pair of trousers, are consistently HR-approved.
First job? Seasoned vet? No matter what your job status may be, the 18 white knit sweaters ahead are a must-have in any worker's wardrobe.
