9 Bed Frames That Will Elevate Your Room (& Mattress)

At the end of the day regardless of price and style, most prefer a thoughtfully designed bed frame crafted with durable slats and long-lasting materials. We looked to Thuma for the best minimalist finds and trotted over to Anthropologie for bed frames of the regal variety. Amazon and Wayfair delivered a few excellent affordable choices while Edloe Finch brought the luxurious, tropical options. All of which will, at the very least, cradle your mattress for days to come.